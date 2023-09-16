The East Carolina Pirates (0-2) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 as an 8.5-point underdog. The game has a point total set at 47.5.

Appalachian State sports the 44th-ranked offense this season (444 yards per game), and have been worse on defense, ranking 21st-worst with 443.5 yards allowed per game. East Carolina's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, compiling 8 points per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 102nd with 30.5 points ceded per contest.

East Carolina vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Location: Boone, North Carolina
  • Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
Appalachian State vs East Carolina Betting Information
Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Appalachian State -8.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -350 +260

Week 3 AAC Betting Trends

East Carolina Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina Stats Leaders

  • In 13 games last year, Holton Ahlers passed for 3,708 yards (285.2 yards per game) while posting 28 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 67.2% completion percentage.
  • In addition to the numbers he produced in the passing game, Ahlers added 182 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
  • Keaton Mitchell racked up 1,452 rushing yards (7.2 yards per carry) and 14 TDs.
  • Mitchell had 27 catches (2.1 per game) for 252 yards (19.4 per game) and one TD.
  • C.J. Johnson was an integral part of the air attack last year, accumulating 67 catches for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns.
  • Isaiah Winstead received 134 targets last season and converted them into 88 grabs (6.8 per game) for 1,085 yards and six TDs.
  • Last season Julius Wood delivered 75 tackles and two interceptions in 13 games.
  • On defense, Gerard Stringer registered one sack to go with three TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.
  • With 45 tackles, seven TFL, and 4.5 sacks, Jeremy Lewis was a big player last season on defense.
  • With 2.5 sacks to go along with two TFL and 49 tackles, Myles Berry made a big impact on D.

