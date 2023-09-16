The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (2-0) host the Northwestern Wildcats (1-1) at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Duke ranks 42nd in total offense (444.5 yards per game) and 52nd in total defense (317.5 yards allowed per game) this season. From an offensive angle, Northwestern is accumulating 22.5 points per game (100th-ranked). It ranks 36th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (15.5 points surrendered per game).

For more details on this game, including where and how to watch on ACC Network, read on.

Duke vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Duke vs. Northwestern Key Statistics

Duke Northwestern 444.5 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.0 (121st) 317.5 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.0 (37th) 230.0 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.0 (110th) 214.5 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.0 (99th) 3 (69th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 5 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (32nd)

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has thrown for 311 yards (155.5 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 64.4% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 111 rushing yards on 12 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jordan Waters has 175 rushing yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns. He's also added three catches for 46 yards (23.0 per game).

Jaquez Moore has been handed the ball 18 times this year and racked up 115 yards (57.5 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also helped out in the passing game with two grabs for 46 yards

Jordan Moore's 104 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 10 times and has collected seven catches and one touchdown.

Jalon Calhoun has hauled in nine receptions totaling 70 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Sahmir Hagans has been the target of eight passes and compiled six catches for 64 yards, an average of 32.0 yards per contest.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has racked up 285 yards (142.5 per game) while completing 58.5% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cam Porter, has carried the ball 23 times for 98 yards (49.0 per game). He's also caught six passes for 40 yards.

Jack Lausch has collected 53 yards (on four carries) with one touchdown.

Cam Johnson's 96 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has seven receptions on 13 targets.

Joseph Himon II has caught two passes and compiled 94 receiving yards (47.0 per game) with one touchdown.

A.J. Henning has racked up 58 reciving yards (29.0 ypg) this season.

