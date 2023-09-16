When the Duke Blue Devils square off against the Northwestern Wildcats at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 16, our projection model predicts the Blue Devils will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Duke vs. Northwestern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northwestern (+17.5) Under (48.5) Duke 23, Northwestern 13

Duke Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Blue Devils a 90.9% chance to win.

The Blue Devils have won once against the spread this year.

The total for this game is 48.5, six points fewer than the average total in Duke games thus far this season.

Northwestern Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Wildcats based on the moneyline is 13.3%.

The Wildcats are a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have hit the over in all of their one games with a set total.

The average over/under for Northwestern games this year is 8.5 less points than the point total of 48.5 in this outing.

Blue Devils vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Duke 35 7 35 7 -- -- Northwestern 22.5 15.5 38 7 7 24

