The Georgia State Panthers (2-0) square off against the Charlotte 49ers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The Panthers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Georgia State vs. Charlotte matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Charlotte vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Charlotte vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Charlotte vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

Charlotte has won all one of its games against the spread this season.

The 49ers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Georgia State has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

