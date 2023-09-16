The Charlotte 49ers (1-1) host the Georgia State Panthers (2-0) at Jerry Richardson Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

On offense, Georgia State ranks 33rd in the FBS with 38.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 73rd in points allowed (423.0 points allowed per contest). From an offensive perspective, Charlotte is compiling 22.0 points per contest (102nd-ranked). It ranks 56th in the FBS on defense (20.5 points given up per game).

Charlotte vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Charlotte vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

Charlotte Georgia State 329.5 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.0 (76th) 349.0 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.0 (97th) 172.5 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.5 (11th) 157.0 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.5 (114th) 4 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Jalon Jones has thrown for 241 yards (120.5 ypg) to lead Charlotte, completing 61.8% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 116 yards (58.0 ypg) on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Durell Robinson has been given 18 carries and totaled 103 yards with one touchdown.

Jairus Mack paces his squad with 109 receiving yards on five receptions with one touchdown.

Jack Hestera has caught eight passes and compiled 88 receiving yards (44.0 per game).

Bryce Kennon has racked up 46 reciving yards (23.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 337 yards, completing 67.4% of his passes and recording three touchdowns this season. He's also run for 193 yards (96.5 ypg) on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Marcus Carroll has 291 rushing yards on 47 carries with six touchdowns.

Robert Lewis' team-high 127 yards as a receiver have come on 11 catches (out of 14 targets) with two touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has caught four passes while averaging 37.0 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Ja'Cyais Credle has a total of 57 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing five throws.

