Saturday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (96-51) against the Miami Marlins (76-72) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Braves. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on September 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Jared Shuster (4-3) to the mound, while Bryan Hoeing (2-2) will get the nod for the Marlins.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have been favorites in 133 games this season and won 88 (66.2%) of those contests.

Atlanta is 78-34 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.

No team has scored more than the 858 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).

Braves Schedule