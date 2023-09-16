In the contest between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and East Carolina Pirates on Saturday, September 16 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Mountaineers to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Appalachian State vs. East Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction East Carolina (+8.5) Over (47.5) Appalachian State 30, East Carolina 26

Week 3 Sun Belt Predictions

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mountaineers' implied win probability is 77.8%.

The Mountaineers have won once against the spread this year.

Appalachian State is winless against the spread when it is 8.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

Two Mountaineers games (out of two) have hit the over this season.

The total for this game is 47.5, 7.5 points fewer than the average total in Appalachian State games thus far this season.

East Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

The Pirates are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

East Carolina is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

In Pirates two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

The average point total for East Carolina this season is 1.0 point higher than this game's over/under.

Mountaineers vs. Pirates 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Appalachian State 39.5 32.0 45.0 24.0 34.0 40.0 East Carolina 8.0 30.5 13.0 31.0 3.0 30.0

