The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) will battle the East Carolina Pirates (0-2) at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina. Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Appalachian State vs. East Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Appalachian State vs. East Carolina?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Appalachian State 30, East Carolina 26

Appalachian State 30, East Carolina 26 Appalachian State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Mountaineers have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

East Carolina has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Mountaineers have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: East Carolina (+8.5)



East Carolina (+8.5) This season Appalachian State has one win against the spread.

In 2023, the Mountaineers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Entering play this week, East Carolina has one victory against the spread this season.

The Pirates covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 8.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Appalachian State vs. East Carolina matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) The point total for the matchup (47.5) matches the combined points per game averages for Appalachian State (39.5 points per game) and East Carolina (8 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Appalachian State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55 51.5 58.5 Implied Total AVG 38.5 38 39 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

East Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 43.5 53.5 Implied Total AVG 34 23 45 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.