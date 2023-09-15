Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Wayne County, North Carolina this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wayne County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Charles B Aycock High School at Hunt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Creek High School at Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Rose Hill, NC

Rose Hill, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Duplin High School at Dixon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Holly Ridge, NC

Holly Ridge, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Midway High School at Goldsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Wake High School at Southern Wayne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Dudley, NC

Dudley, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wayne Christian School at Cary Christian School