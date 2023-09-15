North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Watauga County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Watauga County, North Carolina this week? We have what you need here.
Watauga County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Watauga High School at North Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
