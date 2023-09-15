The Army Black Knights (1-1) visit the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) at the Alamodome on Friday, September 15, 2023.

While UTSA's defense ranks 34th with 15.0 points allowed per game, the Roadrunners have been a little worse on offense, ranking 14th-worst (17.0 points per game). Army has been keeping opposing offenses in check on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering only 8.5 points per game (12th-best). Offensively, it ranks 46th by putting up 35.0 points per game.

See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UTSA vs. Army Game Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

UTSA vs. Army Key Statistics

UTSA Army 394.5 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.0 (74th) 288.0 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.0 (20th) 183.0 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.5 (15th) 211.5 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.5 (111th) 4 (90th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (121st) 0 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (30th)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris leads UTSA with 423 yards (211.5 ypg) on 44-of-73 passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 60 rushing yards on 21 carries.

Kevorian Barnes has racked up 206 yards on 42 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Joshua Cephus' team-high 161 yards as a receiver have come on 15 catches (out of 25 targets) with one touchdown.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has hauled in nine receptions totaling 94 yards so far this campaign.

Chris Carpenter has hauled in four receptions for 33 yards, an average of 16.5 yards per game.

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has thrown for 314 yards (157.0 ypg) to lead Army, completing 59.1% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 132 yards (66.0 ypg) on 32 carries with two touchdowns.

Ay'Juan Marshall has collected 87 yards (on four carries).

Isaiah Alston's 182 receiving yards (91.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has six catches on 11 targets with two touchdowns.

Liam Fortner has caught one pass and compiled 53 receiving yards (26.5 per game).

Tyler Brennan's one target has resulted in one catch for 25 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed UTSA or Army gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.