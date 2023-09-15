North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Surry County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Surry County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Surry County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Wilkes Central High School at North Surry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
