North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Rowan County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Rowan County, North Carolina. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Rowan County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Northwest Cabarrus High School at South Rowan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: China Grove, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concord High School at East Rowan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
