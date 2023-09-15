If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Rockingham County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Dalton McMichael High School at John Motley Morehead High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Eden, NC

Eden, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Reidsville Senior High School at North Forsyth High School