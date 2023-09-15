North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Rockingham County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Rockingham County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Dalton McMichael High School at John Motley Morehead High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Eden, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reidsville Senior High School at North Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
