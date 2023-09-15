North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Robeson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Robeson County, North Carolina this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fairmont High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Williamston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lumberton High School at Cape Fear High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
