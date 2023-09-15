In Randolph County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Randolph County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Wheatmore High School at South Stanly High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Norwood, NC

Norwood, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Asheboro High School at Randleman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Randleman, NC

Randleman, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Randolph High School at Central Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Union Academy Charter School at Trinity High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Trinity, NC

Trinity, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ledford Senior High School at Providence Grove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Climax, NC

Climax, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Albemarle High School at Southwestern Randolph High School