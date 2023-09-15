North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Person County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Person County, North Carolina is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Person County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Person High School at Cedar Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- Conference: Central 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.