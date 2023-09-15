Pamlico County, North Carolina has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.

    Pamlico County High School at Washington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Washington, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

