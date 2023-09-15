North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Orange County, North Carolina this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Louisburg High School at Carrboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Carrboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapel Hill High School at Weddington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Person High School at Cedar Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- Conference: Central 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at East Chapel Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
