Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Orange County, North Carolina this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Orange County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Louisburg High School at Carrboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Carrboro, NC

Carrboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Chapel Hill High School at Weddington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Person High School at Cedar Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Hillsborough, NC

Hillsborough, NC Conference: Central 3A

Central 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at East Chapel Hill High School