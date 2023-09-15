Support your favorite local high school football team in Onslow County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Onslow County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Jacksonville High School at J.H. Rose High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Big East 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside High School - Onslow at South Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Big East 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Duplin High School at Dixon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Holly Ridge, NC

Holly Ridge, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Princeton High School at Richlands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Richlands, NC

Richlands, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wallace- Rose Hill High School at Southwest Onslow High School