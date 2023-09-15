North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Moore County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Moore County, North Carolina is happening this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Moore County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Union Pines High School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Sanford, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.