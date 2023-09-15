North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Martin County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Martin County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Martin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Bear Grass High School at Mattamuskeet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Swan Quarter, NC
- Conference: Atlantic 5 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairmont High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Williamston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.