Support your favorite local high school football team in Martin County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Martin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Bear Grass High School at Mattamuskeet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Swan Quarter, NC

Swan Quarter, NC Conference: Atlantic 5 1A

Atlantic 5 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairmont High School at Riverside High School