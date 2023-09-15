North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Lincoln County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Lincoln County, North Carolina. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Lincoln County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
North Lincoln High School at Statesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lincoln High School at Hickory High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
