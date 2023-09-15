The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Lee County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered.

Lee County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Union Pines High School at Lee County High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on September 15

7:15 PM ET on September 15 Location: Sanford, NC

Sanford, NC Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A

Sandhills 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Lee High School at Richmond Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Rockingham, NC

Rockingham, NC Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A

Sandhills 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Sallie B Howard School at Lee Christian School