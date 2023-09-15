North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Lee County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered.
Lee County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Union Pines High School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Sanford, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Lee High School at Richmond Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Rockingham, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Sallie B Howard School at Lee Christian School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Sanford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
