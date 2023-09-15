Johnston County, North Carolina has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Fike High School at West Johnston High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Benson, NC
  • Conference: Quad County 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Princeton High School at Richlands High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Richlands, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Johnston High School at Smithfield- Selma High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Smithfield, NC
  • Conference: Quad County 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Johnston High School at Hobbton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Newton Grove, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Corinth Holders High School at Cleveland High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Clayton, NC
  • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fuquay-Varina High School at Clayton High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Clayton, NC
  • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

