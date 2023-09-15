Johnston County, North Carolina has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Fike High School at West Johnston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Benson, NC

Benson, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Princeton High School at Richlands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Richlands, NC

Richlands, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Johnston High School at Smithfield- Selma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Smithfield, NC

Smithfield, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Johnston High School at Hobbton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Newton Grove, NC

Newton Grove, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Corinth Holders High School at Cleveland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

Location: Clayton, NC

Clayton, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fuquay-Varina High School at Clayton High School