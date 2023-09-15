North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Iredell County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Iredell County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Cabarrus High School at South Iredell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cox Mill High School at Mooresville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Lake Preparatory High School at Mountain Island Charter School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mount Holly, NC
- Conference: Catawba Shores Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Lincoln High School at Statesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fred T. Foard High School at North Iredell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Olin, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at West Iredell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Statesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
