North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Hertford County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Hertford County, North Carolina this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Hertford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Currituck County High School at Hertford County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ahoskie, NC
- Conference: Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
