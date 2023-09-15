North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Halifax County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football games in Halifax County, North Carolina this week? We have what you need here.
Halifax County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Hobgood Academy at Lawrence Academy
- Game Time: 6:58 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Merry Hill, NC
Franklinton High School at Roanoke Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Roanoke Rapids, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
Weldon High School at Warren County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Warrenton, NC
