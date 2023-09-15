North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Guilford County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Guilford County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Eastern Guilford High School at Northeast Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: McLeansville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
High Point Central High School at Dudley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ben L. Smith High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Guilford High School at Page High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Guilford High School at Northwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northern Guilford High School at Ragsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Jameston, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Guilford High School at Grimsley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
