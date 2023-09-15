North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Gates County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Gates County, North Carolina this week? We have the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gates County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Gates County High School at Southside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: East Chocowinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.