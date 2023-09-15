North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Gaston County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Gaston County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Gaston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Pine Lake Preparatory High School at Mountain Island Charter School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mount Holly, NC
- Conference: Catawba Shores Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bessemer City High School at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mooresboro, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kings Mountain High School at Hunter Huss High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: Big South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Community School of Davidson at Bishop McGuinness High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forestview High School at North Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Dallas, NC
- Conference: Big South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stuart W Cramer High School at South Point High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Belmont, NC
- Conference: Big South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
