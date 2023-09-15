North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Franklin County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Franklin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Bunn High School at Rocky Mount High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Louisburg High School at Carrboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Carrboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklinton High School at Roanoke Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Roanoke Rapids, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
