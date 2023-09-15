Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Franklin County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Franklin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Bunn High School at Rocky Mount High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount, NC Conference: The Big East 2A/3A

The Big East 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Louisburg High School at Carrboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Carrboro, NC

Carrboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklinton High School at Roanoke Rapids High School