Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Forsyth County, North Carolina this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Parkland High School at Glenn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Tabor High School at West Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Clemmons, NC

Clemmons, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Reagan High School at East Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Davie County High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ben L. Smith High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at Corvian Community School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Reidsville Senior High School at North Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Community School of Davidson at Bishop McGuinness High School