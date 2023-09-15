We have 2023 high school football action in Edgecombe County, North Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

SouthWest Edgecombe High School at Farmville Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Farmville, NC

Farmville, NC Conference: Eastern Plains 2A

Eastern Plains 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Edgecombe High School at Wilson Preparatory Academy