North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Duplin County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Duplin County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need.
Duplin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Spring Creek High School at Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Rose Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wallace- Rose Hill High School at Southwest Onslow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Duplin High School at James Kenan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Warsaw, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
