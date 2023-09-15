North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Davidson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Davidson County, North Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
East Davidson High School at Lexington Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lexington, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watauga High School at North Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Randolph High School at Central Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ledford Senior High School at Providence Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Climax, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
