North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Dare County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Dare County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dare County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Manteo High School at John A. Holmes High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Edenton, NC
- Conference: Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
