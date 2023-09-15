North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Cumberland County, North Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Terry Sanford High School at Overhills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Spring Lake, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westover High School at Pine Forest Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westover High School at Pine Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seventy- First High School at South View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hope Mills, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lumberton High School at Cape Fear High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas Byrd High School at Jack Britt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
