If you reside in Cumberland County, North Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Terry Sanford High School at Overhills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Spring Lake, NC

Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Westover High School at Pine Forest Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Westover High School at Pine Forest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Seventy- First High School at South View High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

Location: Hope Mills, NC

Conference: United 8 3A/4A

United 8 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lumberton High School at Cape Fear High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Conference: United 8 3A/4A

United 8 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglas Byrd High School at Jack Britt High School