North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Cabarrus County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Cabarrus County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information.
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Cabarrus High School at South Iredell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Pleasant High School at West Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Oakboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Cabarrus High School at South Rowan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: China Grove, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A.L. Brown High School at Hickory Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Harrisburg, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concord High School at East Rowan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cox Mill High School at Mooresville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
