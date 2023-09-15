Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will see Johnny Cueto on the mound for the Miami Marlins in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 282 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, collecting 557 extra-base hits.

The Braves have a league-high .275 batting average.

Atlanta is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.8 runs per game (852 total).

The Braves have a league-best .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.94 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.270).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 29th of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.38 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Elder is looking for his third straight quality start.

Elder is aiming for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had six appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Allan Winans Luis Ortiz 9/11/2023 Phillies W 10-8 Away Charlie Morton Taijuan Walker 9/11/2023 Phillies L 7-5 Away Kyle Wright Michael Lorenzen 9/12/2023 Phillies W 7-6 Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/13/2023 Phillies W 4-1 Away Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/15/2023 Marlins - Away Bryce Elder Johnny Cueto 9/16/2023 Marlins - Away Spencer Strider Jesús Luzardo 9/17/2023 Marlins - Away Charlie Morton Jesús Luzardo 9/18/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Wright Zack Wheeler 9/19/2023 Phillies - Home Max Fried Cristopher Sanchez 9/20/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Aaron Nola

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.