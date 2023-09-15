North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Alleghany County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alleghany County, North Carolina has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Alleghany County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Alleghany High School at Starmount High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Yadkinville, NC
- Conference: Northwest 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
