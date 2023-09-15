North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Alexander County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Alexander County, North Carolina this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alexander County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Alexander Central High School at Sun Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.