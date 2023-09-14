Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Wake County, North Carolina this week.

Wake County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Millbrook High School at Sanderson High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 14
  • Location: Raleigh, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Green Level High School at Cary High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Cary, NC
  • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakefield High School at Broughton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Raleigh, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Hope High School at Apex Friendship High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Apex, NC
  • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Raleigh High School at Willow Spring High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
  • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Middle Creek High School at Holly Springs High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Holly Springs, NC
  • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens Drive High School at Rolesville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Rolesville, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wake Forest High School at Leesville Road High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Raleigh, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sanderson High School at Millbrook High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Raleigh, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillside High School at Heritage High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Wake Forest, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Enloe Magnet High School at Knightdale High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Knightdale, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Apex High School at Panther Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Cary, NC
  • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East Wake High School at Southern Wayne High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Dudley, NC
  • Conference: Quad County 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Garner Magnet High School at South Garner High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Garner, NC
  • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Corinth Holders High School at Cleveland High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Clayton, NC
  • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wayne Christian School at Cary Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Cary, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fuquay-Varina High School at Clayton High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Clayton, NC
  • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

