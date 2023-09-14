Thursday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (91-54) and Tampa Bay Rays (90-57) squaring off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on September 14.

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Bradish (11-6) versus the Rays and Aaron Civale (7-3).

Orioles vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: FOX

Orioles vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Rays 4.

Total Prediction for Orioles vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Orioles Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 5-3.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Orioles' last 10 games.

This season, the Orioles have won 50 out of the 72 games, or 69.4%, in which they've been favored.

This season Baltimore has won 39 of its 52 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Orioles, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Baltimore is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 741 total runs this season.

The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).

Rays Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Rays have been favored twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rays' past 10 games.

The Rays have won in seven, or 31.8%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Tampa Bay has been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.3 runs per game (780 total).

The Rays have the second-best ERA (3.78) in the majors this season.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 9 @ Red Sox W 13-12 Jack Flaherty vs Chris Sale September 10 @ Red Sox L 7-3 Grayson Rodriguez vs Brayan Bello September 11 Cardinals W 11-5 Dean Kremer vs Dakota Hudson September 12 Cardinals L 5-2 John Means vs Adam Wainwright September 13 Cardinals L 1-0 Kyle Gibson vs Drew Rom September 14 Rays - Kyle Bradish vs Aaron Civale September 15 Rays - Jack Flaherty vs Zach Eflin September 16 Rays - Grayson Rodriguez vs Tyler Glasnow September 17 Rays - Dean Kremer vs Zack Littell September 18 @ Astros - John Means vs Justin Verlander September 19 @ Astros - Kyle Gibson vs Hunter Brown

Rays Schedule