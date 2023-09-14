North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Mecklenburg County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Rocky River High School at East Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopewell High School at Harding University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marvin Ridge High School at Myers Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at South Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olympic High School at South Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: So Meck 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Providence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garinger High School at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Charlotte High School at Mallard Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology at Palisades High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Amos Hough High School at North Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at West Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Chapel Hill High School at Weddington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covenant Day School at Asheville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Swannanoa, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at Corvian Community School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
