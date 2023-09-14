North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Chatham County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Chatham County, North Carolina. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chatham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Jordan- Matthews High School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Pittsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Jordan- Matthews High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Siler City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bartlett-Yancey High School at Chatham Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Bear Creek, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.