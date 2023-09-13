Panthers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Carolina Panthers have the fourth-longest odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +20000.
Watch the Panthers this season on Fubo!
Panthers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +700
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Panthers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Carolina Betting Insights
- Carolina covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- Panthers games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- While Carolina ranked 22nd in total defense with 350.2 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little less successful on offense, ranking fourth-worst (306.2 yards per game).
- Last year the Panthers were 5-4 at home, but they picked up just two road wins.
- Carolina was winless (0-4) when favored and 6-6 as underdogs.
- The Panthers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.
Panthers Impact Players
- Miles Sanders rushed for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year with the Eagles.
- In 14 games for the Saints, Andy Dalton threw for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.7%.
- Adam Thielen had 70 catches for 716 yards (42.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago for the Vikings.
- In 14 games, Chuba Hubbard ran for 466 yards (33.3 per game) and two TDs.
- In 15 games last year, Frankie Luvu posted 7.0 sacks to go with 19.0 TFL, 111 tackles, and one interception.
Bet on Panthers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Panthers Player Futures
2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Falcons
|L 24-10
|+5000
|2
|September 18
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|3
|September 24
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+5000
|4
|October 1
|Vikings
|-
|+5000
|5
|October 8
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|6
|October 15
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|9
|November 5
|Colts
|-
|+25000
|10
|November 9
|@ Bears
|-
|+12500
|11
|November 19
|Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|12
|November 26
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|13
|December 3
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|14
|December 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|15
|December 17
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 24
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2000
|18
|January 7
|Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
Odds are current as of September 13 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.