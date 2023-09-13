The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies and Kyle Schwarber on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Phillies have +155 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run total has been set in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -190 +155 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 5-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Braves have won two of their last three games against the spread. In three straight games, Atlanta and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks in that span being 9.7 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been the moneyline favorite 131 total times this season. They've finished 87-44 in those games.

Atlanta has gone 42-16 (winning 72.4% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this matchup.

In the 145 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-62-3).

The Braves have covered 53.8% of their games this season, going 14-12-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-25 48-25 29-19 66-31 76-42 19-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.