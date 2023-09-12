At +15000 as of September 12, the Carolina Panthers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina went 8-8-0 ATS last season.

The Panthers and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Carolina was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking fourth-worst with 306.2 yards per contest. On defense, it ranked 22nd in the (350.2 yards allowed per game).

The Panthers went 5-4 at home last year, but they won just twice away from home.

Carolina was winless (0-4) as favorites and 6-6 as underdogs.

The Panthers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.

Panthers Impact Players

Miles Sanders rushed for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year with the Eagles.

In 14 games with the Saints, Andy Dalton threw for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.7%.

Adam Thielen had 70 catches for 716 yards (42.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Vikings.

On the ground, Chuba Hubbard scored two touchdowns and accumulated 466 yards (33.3 per game).

Frankie Luvu collected one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games last year.

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +5000 2 September 18 Saints - +3000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +6600 4 October 1 Vikings - +6600 5 October 8 @ Lions - +1800 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +1800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +30000 9 November 5 Colts - +15000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +12500 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1000 12 November 26 @ Titans - +10000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +15000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +3000 15 December 17 Falcons - +5000 16 December 24 Packers - +4000 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2500 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +15000

