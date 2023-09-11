On Monday, Marcell Ozuna (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .270 with 23 doubles, 33 home runs and 50 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 126 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.2% of those games.

He has homered in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

In 57 of 126 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 60 .287 AVG .252 .358 OBP .324 .582 SLG .486 32 XBH 24 19 HR 14 40 RBI 39 57/27 K/BB 60/23 0 SB 0

